SPORTS ROUNDUP: Softball records shutout victory over Ridgeview

The Lady Warriors opened up league with a strong showing through six innings in a 10-0 shutout over Ridgeview.
Tehachapi (4-4; 1-0 SYL) opened the game with a three-run home run by Madilyn Schneider, who also finished the game with two runs scored.
Jessica Hoyt went 3-4 with a run scored and Lindsay Tye and Makinzie Yasumoto both had two hits. Megan Watt also had three runs scored.
Yasumoto recorded the complete game win at pitcher, relinquishing only four hits, no earned runs and striking out seven Wolfpack batters.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Warriors took on one of the top teams in Kern County in Bakersfield-Highland, falling in a 17-4 final score at home.
Despite the defeat, Lindsay Tye had a strong game at the plate by going 2-3, including a double with a run scored. Other highlights included Jessica Hoyt with a double and a run scored, Claire Schmidt with a hit and RBI, Alahna Gill with a hit, run scored and RBI, Lily Bonham had a hit and Madilyn Schneider with a RBI.
In JV Lady Warrior action, Tehachapi defeated Trona 28-2 and lost to Highland 12-6 this past week.
Tennis defeats Taft at Lynch Cup Tournament
Mountain Tennis notched their first victory of the season this past weekend with a 4-2 victory over Taft in the Lynch Cup – Division 3 Tournament in Bakersfield.
Tehachapi (1-7) picked up victories from Calvin Hibbard at first singles (6-0, 6-0), Gabe Cardenas at third singles (6-2, 6-2), Laksha Prajapati / Nick Siebold at second doubles (6-2, 2-6, 10-3) and Diego Hernandez / Alex Cruz (6-0, 6-0) at third doubles.
Hibbard also had victories at first singles in the tournament over Mira Monte (6-0, 6-0) and Paso Robles (6-1, 7-5). Prajapati / Siebold also had a victory at third doubles over Mira Monte (6-2, 6-1).
Track and Field travels to Taft Invite
Tehachapi High School Track and Field continued their invitational tour earlier this month when they traveled to Taft to compete in the Wildcat Invite.
Lady Warrior highlights from the event included Kylee Steele finishing fifth in the long jump (11' 8") and personal bests in the 200 (33.08) and 400 (1:17.40). Giselle Cardenas produced personal bests in the 200 (30.06) for a fifth place finish and 400 (1:13.13) for a fourth place finish. Hannah Weinstein continued her improvement in the 200 (33.15) for a personal best. Emma Gonzales posted a personal best and took home a third place in the 800 (2:47.05). The Lady Warriors also started and ended the day with two fourth-place finishes in the 4x100 relay team of Cardenas-Weinstein-Gonzales-Claire Shadduck (59.69) and in the 4x400 relay team of Cardenas-Weinstein-Gonzales-Steele (5:09.90).
For the Warriors, Rashad McElroy was the standout finishing with personal bests in the 100 (12.39) and fifth place finish and the 200 (24.87) with a sixth place finish. McElroy also did well in the long jump (18'11") to finish in fourth place.
The Warriors also opened up SYL competition this past week with James Cook in the 100 (11.92) taking sixth and a personal best from Jose Flores in the 400 (59.87). Ethan Korhonen also had a personal best in the 800 (2:24.43).
In Boys Frosh-Soph, Leo Gonzalez grabbed a couple of second-place finishes in the 110 high hurdles (20.64) and in the 300 hurdles (49.15), both personal bests. Grant Warner competed in the high jump (4’10”) and took first place.
The Lady Warrior highlights included Eliza Stanley achieving a personal best and seventh-place finish in the 100 (14.13). Ivie Billings (14.34) and Hannah Weinstein (15.70) also recorded personal bests in the 100. Kailey Kolesar ran in the 400 (1:06.90) for third place.
For the Girls Frosh/Soph, Kylee Steele continues her great start this year in the 200 (34.15) for third place and ended her day by winning the long jump with a distance of 11' 3".