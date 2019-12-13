Dogs are a big part of our family's lives, but often the difficult part about shopping for the holidays is finding the perfect gifts for your furry friends. Whether you are shopping for your dog-loving friend or getting something to treat yourself, we've got a list of one of a kind dog-themed items to please any puppy lover.
Portable Dog Shower - Great gift that is perfect for the person who loves to be prepared. Cold, ice, snow and street salt can do a lot of damage to your dog's paw pads. Keep them protected, and your house and car clean with this dog shower that you can fill with hot or cold water, keeping your pup's paws clean and healthy.
Find it here at K9Clean.com.
Eco-Friendly Doggy Kit - You might be zero waste, but is your furry friend? The Eco-Friendly Dog Kit comes with an assortment of cool dog gifts. Kit includes a multi-pack of all-natural dog shampoo bars that are super gentle, leaving your dogs coat soft and healthy, Eco-friendly Poop Scoop pet waste bags made with recycled paper and have a built-in poop-scoop. Designer poo-poo bags, made with the same no-touch technology as our Eco Poop Scoop bags but with eight witty and funny sayings on each bag. The K9 Clean Eco Poop Scoop Bag also won the Pet Industry Award for 2019! Learn more at K9clean.com.
All Natural Zero Waste Dog Shampoo Bars - What about stocking stuffers? Every dog lover needs these zero waste all-natural Shampoo Bars. There are three options to choose from – Pet Bee Honey, Goatsmilk with Lavender|Citronella, or All Natural Hemp. If you can't decide, there is a multi-pack that includes all three scents.
Find these gifts and more at K9Clean.com.
K9 Clean specializes in eco friendly dog products. Our unique and practical products are for people who love their pets and want to use eco pet products to help reduce their pets' impact on the environment. We always encourage our customers to reduce, reuse, and recycle wherever possible; our products make this more possible.
Whether you want to do your part in keeping our planet plastic-free with our Eco Poop Scoop bags, or you simply want to clean your dog's muddy paws using our portable dog shower, K9 Clean is the best choice for products that keep your pup and our earth happy.
To learn more, visit K9clean.com.