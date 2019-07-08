Federal aid should soon be on its way to Ridgecrest.
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced on Twitter late Monday that President Donald Trump had approved an emergency declaration for the city that was rocked by two large earthquakes last week.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has already issued a state emergency proclamation and requested the president issue a federal emergency declaration on Friday, and Kern County officials initiated a local emergency proclamation following reports of widespread damage in the area around Ridgecrest.
The federal declaration allows federal agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency to directly aid Ridgecrest.
Trump tweeted Monday afternoon, “Spoke to @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy about the earthquakes in California and informed him that we will be working closely on emergency funding. Also spoke to Governor @GavinNewsom – all working together!”
McCarthy responded, “Thank you, Mr. President!” before adding in a later tweet, “After last week’s earthquakes, this federal assistance will help restore our community.”
(1) comment
Bravo Zulu, Boss . . . ! And Kevin . . . ! And . . . yes . . . even Gavin . . . !
