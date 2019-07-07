Caltrans has begun permanent construction repairs on State Route 178 about six miles east of Ridgecrest on Sunday morning.
Route 178 experienced cracking in three separate areas within a four-mile stretch due to the recent earthquakes.
One-way traffic control with assistance from a pilot car is in effect. Construction is anticipated to last through the end of the week.
Interim Caltrans Director Bob Franzoia signed an emergency order allocating $3.1 million for needed repairs.
Caltrans engineers have evaluated all bridges and highway structures in the area and have determined that all routes are safe for normal operations.
Bakersfield Police Department officers were dispatched to the Center of Neuro Skills, located in the 2500 block of Gosford Road, on Saturday night at about 9:25 p.m. for a robbery.
The investigation revealed that a masked suspect entered the business and demanded loss after stating he had a weapon. The suspect then fled with the loss in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as an adult black male, tall, thin build, wearing a black long sleeve shirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.
