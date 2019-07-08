Big earthquakes raise interest in West Coast warning system

A crowd listens to an official during an informational town hall for residents following recent earthquakes Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Ridgecrest, Calif.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

Garces Memorial High School is doing its part to help those affected by the Ridgecrest earthquake by holding a water drive.

The public can donate water bottles or jugs to help residents in Ridgecrest and Trona. Donations can be delivered to Rosanne Lafever at 101 Pasatiempo Drive, across the street from the football field.

A delivery will be scheduled for July 10-12. 

For additional information, contact Lafever at 661-331-1561.

(1) comment

PedoHater
PedoHater

Looking for glory...by having others hand them water so then can hand it to others...lmao!!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.