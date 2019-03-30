Paul Golla, who shocked many when he resigned from Bakersfield High School's storied football program in February to take the head coaching reins at crosstown rival Garces, another historic Bakersfield program, will be in TBC Media's webcast studio this Wednesday.
Golla, who won a Division I state championship with the Drillers in 2013, will join The Californian's Robert Price for his weekly webcast, "One on One."
The show airs live Wednesday at noon on bakersfield.com and The Californian's Facebook page. Watch it live or anytime afterward on demand.
