LOS ANGELES — A powerful July 4 earthquake in the Southern California desert may have killed a man in neighboring Nevada, authorities said Tuesday.
It would be the first death linked to the magnitude 6.4 quake near Ridgecrest that was felt far and wide.
The Nye County Sheriff's Department said deputies on Tuesday found a 56-year-old man pinned under a Jeep in Pahrump, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) from the quake's epicenter.
The man was last seen alive at a local gas station the day before the earthquake.
It is believed the man was working on the Jeep, which apparently fell off of its jacks when the quake hit, Sgt. Adam Tippets said.
The man's name wasn't immediately released.
No other deaths or serious injuries have been linked to the quake or to a magnitude 7.1 temblor that struck the same Mojave Desert area on Friday.
The quakes did, however, buckle highways, crack buildings and rupture gas lines that sparked several house fires.
