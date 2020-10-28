A first responder never knows what his or her shift may bring.
For Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies Diego Gonzalez and Kenneth Muller, they thought the early hours of Dec. 18, 2019, would be fairly quiet, nothing far from the ordinary.
"I was sitting in my patrol car, trying to stay awake," Muller recalled. He has been a deputy for eight years and works often with Gonzalez, with whom he said he has a strong bond.
"We’re able to sync with each other. If I’m thinking one thing, he’s thinking two steps ahead," Muller explained. "We complement each other, and that's so important especially when you have a complicated and strenuous job like ours."
The night quickly changed, however, when the two received information from their dispatcher around 2 a.m. that there was a fire down the street.
Thinking fire trucks and personnel were already on the scene, the two headed toward the fire to provide additional assistance. It ended up just being them and a fast-growing blaze on the 5200 block of Montecito Drive.
Neighbors informed the two that an elderly couple, both in their 70s, were nowhere to be found and likely still inside the house.
Muller and Gonzalez headed toward the blaze, where there was low visibility from all the smoke. As they approached the home, they saw the silhouette of a wheelchair outside the front door.
"She was just sitting there and enshrouded by the smoke," Muller recalled. According to the KCSO Facebook page, the woman was holding a dog as well.
While they got the woman to safety, her husband was still nowhere to be found. Neighbors suggested checking the backyard. By this point, the blaze was continuing to grow larger and larger, and getting to the backyard wasn't going to be easy.
On the east side of the house, there was no gate, just a shared fence with the neighbor, Muller explained. Gonzalez jumped over the fence to get to the backyard, where he saw the man, who appeared to be disoriented, attempting to put out the fire the best he could with a garden hose.
"He probably lived in there for generations," Muller said.
Seeing there was no way for this man to hoist himself over the fence, Muller ended up ripping the fence, all thanks to his adrenaline-fueled strength.
The residents and the deputies were not injured during the fire. Muller said he's still unsure what caused the blaze, but it's likely it originated in the garage.
The whole rescue lasted about five minutes.
Since the incident, Muller said he has driven past the scene occasionally to see construction progress on the couple's new home.
That day will forever be memorable for Muller, he explained, and it showed him that law enforcement officials may be called upon to respond to emergencies outside their normal duties.
Even though they were able to save two individuals, they don't feel like they're heroes. They're just doing their jobs.
"Anybody in my situation in my department, they would have done the same thing," Muller said. "I’m thankful that we were able to prevent this story from being tragic."
"You enter this job knowing that you’re going to put yourself in dangerous situations and potentially make the ultimate sacrifice," he added.