I am a professional nurse.
I was called to be a caregiver, not just any type of caregiver, but I was called to be a nurse.
As a professional nurse, my practice is grounded in science. I continually look for current literature and best practices to guide my practice. As a professional nurse, the manner in which I deliver this evidence-based care is equally as important. I consider it a work of the heart.
This combination of art and science earns nursing the status of most trusted profession year after year. As a nurse, I bring my life experience to my work. I empathize with my patients and their families because I understand what it’s like to be a daughter, a mother, a friend and, at times, a frightened human being.
During this response to the COVID-19 pandemic, every aspect of being a nurse has been challenged. Yet, the tenets of the nursing profession remain unchanged.
While the science guiding the treatment of patients can fluctuate almost daily, the principles of preventing infection, connecting patients and loved ones and providing care for daily living (bathing, movement, nutrition, comfort measures) did not change.
Nursing has always been a physically and emotionally demanding role. The importance of wearing protective equipment during this pandemic has required additional physical demand. The art of learning to communicate effectively through a mask, expressing concern and empathy with only our eyes became an important new skill.
Keeping families connected during necessary visitor restrictions also became a priority. Being a comforting presence as a patient passes away has always been part of this sacred calling. The unfailing commitment to ensuring that no one dies alone brought the privilege of being there, holding a hand as a last breath was taken.
Commitment to my amazing teams at Adventist Health Bakersfield and supporting one another through these unchartered waters requires nurses to use our caregiving skills for one another. Resiliency begins with caring for ourselves and helping others to balance the demands of this challenging work. We are in this together, and it is our responsibility to help each other achieve well-being: body, mind and soul.
I am a professional nurse.
I was called to be a caregiver. So much of our world has changed … yet, as a nurse, the core of what I do, has not.
Heather Van Housen is the patient care executive at Adventist Health Bakersfield.