Though the majority of them do not get respect they deserve, city police, fire, sheriff’s deputies, ambulance, doctors and nurses all deserve better. They are always there for our needs. Some put their lives on the line to protect, help and comfort those of us in need. We don’t need to spit or shame them.
— John Mettler, Bakersfield
•••
I wanted to jump at the chance to say thank you to Mrs. Hall and the whole Hall Ambulance crew.
This year the National EMS Museum was scheduled to celebrate 50 amazing years of EMS in California. We had lined up exhibition stops at museums across the state and big festivities in Sacramento for EMS Week (May) and July 14 (the date of the Wedworth-Townsend Paramedic Act signing). However, COVID-19 had other plans for us and the project came to a sudden halt.
As luck would have it, Hall Ambulance, along with other partners, stepped up to provide funding to turn our physical exhibit into a digital one. Not only did Hall Ambulance provide philanthropic support, but they provided artifacts, stories and access to their archives so we could tell the story of California EMS from every corner of the state.
Without their support, the National EMS Museum would have also feel victim to COVID-19 closure, but they insisted we continue on a new course and we were able to celebrate California's EMS legacy in a truly meaningful way.
Hall's dedication to their community, their patients, and their staff is inspiring, and we are looking forward to celebrating their big anniversary with them next year!
— Kristy Van Hoven, National EMS Museum
•••
In February 2019, my husband and I enjoyed several days of sunshine and surf with friends and family in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The weather was perfect. What a difference a few short hours can make.
We arrived back in California via LAX and headed home to Bakersfield. We encountered a snow and rain storm in a pass on Interstate 5. It was already dark and hard to see. Our friend, who was driving, is an excellent driver, but when we hit black ice, the car became a sled. We slid into the K-rail and crashed into two other cars who had also crashed into the rail. Shortly after that we were slammed in the back by another sliding vehicle. Soon the highway was closed.
What a welcome sight when red lights flashing approached us from the other side of the highway and a loud message told us to stay in our vehicles. There was only one California Highway Patrol officer, but in short order he made sure he had collected all paperwork. The officer was very confident and began untangling the cars mostly by jumping on the bumpers. It was freezing cold and he worked fast and efficiently. The officer got all but our car safely over to the side of the highway and called a flatbed tow truck for our car as it was totally disabled. We were so impressed by his fast and efficient manner, and we knew we were in good hands.
I don't know the officer's name, but I did send a note to the CHP office thanking this officer and we hoped it would be forwarded to him.
— Beverly Hayden, Bakersfield
•••
I would like to express my appreciation for my favorite first responder Eddie Martinez! A captain with the Kern County Fire Department! Woot-Woot! Thank you for all you do, for our family and your community, you make us proud everyday! We love you!
— Lisa Martinez, Jeremy, Zach and Oliver, Bakersfield
•••
I am writing this note to let you know how much I appreciate your courage as you go out and place your life in danger in order to save me and the rest of our community.
When I am praying for you (which I do every day), it reminds me of how Jesus suffered for love of us. Not that you are our Savior in that way, but you are truly servants of the Lord and He is pleased with all that you give up in order to go fight frightening fires, protesters and all violence.
I pray also for your families who also give up their spouses, parents, children, etc., who are out putting their lives at risk instead of being home enjoying family time together.
I don't know you personally, but I know you are a child of God and I love you with the love He gave me to give to others. I am ever so grateful of all you are doing. May God bless you and keep you safe. Know that He loves you and is near you always. He will never abandon us, His children, who have chosen him as Lord of our lives.
— Elizabeth Fernandy, Bakersfield
°°°
I had a firsthand experience with our first responders when my life partner, PJ, had a seizure and I called 911. It was not easy trying to follow a dispatcher's instructions without panicking, but as I did, a crew from Kern County Fire Station 21 in Taft arrived and shortly thereafter crew 21 from Hall Ambulance and began to work on him immediately. They worked tirelessly for more than half an hour, but we lost our dear PJ at the young age of 56.
I cannot thank the dispatcher and these two crews enough for their efforts to save him. They are true heroes and should never be taken for granted.
Everyone who knew PJ would say he was a natural hugger and I want to give the dispatcher and brave crew members a big hug as PJ would if he were still here. Thank you and God bless you.
— James McCall, Taft