This year’s pandemic-related challenges brought on by COVID-19 have been unlike anything we have seen in our lifetimes. It goes without saying that these are unprecedented times and all our lives have been transformed. Over the past several months, I have been amazed as our health care professionals and first responders across our nation have reacted with the utmost grace, dignity and professionalism.
As researchers continue to discover new information about this virus, protocols keep evolving. Safety practices and protocols are constantly being altered and revised and this has led to confusion and frustration throughout our nation. As we navigate through these uncharted waters, healthcare professionals and first responders have shouldered a significant amount of the pandemic’s weight. They have been the touch of humanity and the connection bridging the gaps by disseminating information to patients, offering a shoulder to cry on, being the steady voice of comfort and reassurance.
At the same time, we remember our health care professionals and first responders are also mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, friends and members of a community where they share a life outside the workplace. They have made an incredible sacrifice and face immense risk to serve everyone around them.
Please let me attempt to express the gratitude and respect I have for all of you who keep us safe. Please accept my thanks from me and on behalf of everyone you serve for your dedication, courage and sacrifice. You are all true heroes.
Russell Judd is Kern Medical's CEO.