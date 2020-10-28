The next generation of first responders answering medical emergencies is being trained right here in Bakersfield.
In the field of emergency medical services, emergency medical technicians and paramedics are among the first to respond. With the community’s safety at the forefront, these individuals have a tremendous amount of responsibility on their hands to make every second count. Lucky for them, they have a few programs that will help train them to the best of their abilities.
Established in 1971, Hall Ambulance has served Kern County with “care, compassion, and community.” In 2001, the Hall EMT Academy was founded for those who want to serve Kern County.
Hall Ambulance General Manager Myron Smith said the first step to become a paramedic is to attend 320 instructional hours at the EMT Academy bundled with interview exams and a screening process.
Hall Ambulance Training Center Coordinator Nathan Kennedy said the EMT Academy consists of medical and ethical portions, all while teaching students how to deal with every kind of situation and patient a paramedic will encounter.
“It’s a rigorous program. After recruits complete the EMT Academy, they serve at least a year or two before they apply for the paramedic program,” said Smith.
Smith said after moving onto the paramedic program, students go through a 40-hour paramedic preparation class.
“We assess their ability to tackle the subject matter, and those that are at the top of their class go on to paramedic school. All of it after EMT Academy is another year and a half or two years,” said Smith.
The Hall Paramedic Academy is also partnered with Bakersfield College, where those students are able to take part in a paramedic program.
“Hall Ambulance and Bakersfield College worked together for many years to see that to fruition. They teach our curriculum for paramedic and EMT students. We work together to keep a high standard,” said Smith.
In addition to completing their training, recruits must also have an American Heart Association CPR and first aid certification and an ambulance driver certification through the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Students are required to take part in a 16-week program comprised of exams, quizzes, finals, a hands-on lab, hospital clinicals and field internships.
Another part of their training requires EMT and paramedic recruits to acquire a robust mentality because of its extensive training.
“You need emotional resilience and strong emotional intelligence. It can be a high-stress job and sometimes you’re dealing with folks when they’re having their worst day. You see all types of people with different emergencies from children to young adults and elderly people,” said Smith. “You have to be able to process all of that, do your job and go home at the end of the day.”
Harvey L. Hall EMS Academy features two classrooms, a clinical lab and a simulation room that features patient simulators that allow their students to receive hands-on experience with life-like patients in different scenarios.
Kennedy said most people who want to get into the field want to give back to their community and help others.
“They want to help somebody. Some students have experienced something bad in their lives and they have used that to want to help people so they get into the medical field looking to better themselves after a life situation,” said Kennedy.
Kennedy’s career at Hall Ambulance began 16 and a half years ago and he became a paramedic after his first ridealong.
“Somehow it moved my career. I was able to see the ropes and learn to fall in love with it — the aspect of being able to help and calm someone and be there in that time of need,” said Kennedy.
Smith said their enrolled students have completed EMT Academy 36 this year. Hall Ambulance has started its third paramedic academy this fall.