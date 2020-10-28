Whether they're wearing the uniform or not, Bakersfield Police Department officers are ready to respond to the call and service their communities in several ways.
Sgt. Christopher Bagby
Bagby, who has been employed with BPD for nearly two decades, never could have imagined he would be a first responder during a pandemic. More than that, he never imagined he would be charged with researching, developing and implementing a comprehensive plan to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among his fellow employees and the public.
But he was the person for the job.
He is currently assigned to the department's Quality Assurance Unit, which measure the department’s performance internally and externally and helps make improvements when needed, he explained.
"The QA unit was the ideal place to deal with the pandemic," Bagby explained. "We’re used to doing research and evaluating where we’re at."
Back in February and March when information on coronavirus was being shared, Bagby and his team recognized they did not want officers to be "vectors of transmission" among themselves and the community. And since mortality numbers were between 5 percent and 7 percent at that time, the odds of having employees contract the virus and possible die from it "were very real."
Bagby said the team payed attention to information provided by the Department of Homeland Security and how other countries, such as China and South Korea, were responding to COVID-19. That helped the department create its comprehensive plan on how to best keep officers and the community safe.
Since the beginning of April, explained Bagby, BPD officers have been wearing face coverings. The department's mitigation plan consists of four steps — prevention, exposure control, supplying personal protective equipment and ongoing research and planning — which includes officers getting their temperatures checked daily, answering screening questions, educating BPD employees on COVID-19 symptoms, contact tracing if an officer is exposed and keeping up on safety guidelines and public health protocols.
The unit was also there to provide care and compassion to employees who were having a difficult time adjusting to the "new normal," as many have described it. Bagby said the unit focused on helping employees secure items they couldn't find in stores and discussed "facts instead of fear, peace instead of panic" to help alleviate stress.
"My staff and people in city risk management, human resources and fire leadership ... from mid-March until late-August, in some capacity, they were working 24/7," Bagby said. "Somebody does have to do it. We've been lucky to have solid folks in charge."
Senior Officer Matt Tramel
Senior Officer Tramel has seen plenty since joining BPD 13 years ago, and at times that has included tragedy, disaster and despair.
Jan. 11 could have been another one of those bad days, but Tramel was at the right place at the right time, and the right person to help a family in distress.
Mid-morning that day, Tramel and other BPD officers responded to a call in southeast Bakersfield regarding an ambulance request for a child not breathing. Tramel said he is usually not on that side of town during his shifts, but "God saw right for me to be at the right spot at the right time."
Upon arrival, officers found a 2-month-old child in distress.
"I was met there by the family members and she was holding this little teeny tiny boy. He was just the smallest little thing," Tramel said. "He was showing signs he wasn’t breathing, and he was in real bad shape."
Officer Victoria Estes first examined the child before handing him off to Tramel and officer Christopher Mesa. After Tramel checked for vitals, finding no pulse, he said he did what he was trained to do: he began performing CPR on the infant.
After a few minutes, Tramel said, the baby began to burp, cry and wiggle his arms. But just as quickly as came back, he stopped breathing again. Again, Tramel began to perform CPR until he determined the child's heart was beating. Officers Estes, Mesa and Edgar Calderon performed other tasks as well, such as helping family members stay calm and assisting Tramel.
By that point, Bakersfield Fire Department and Hall Ambulance personnel arrived and assumed lifesaving measures. The child was taken to a hospital and survived.
Tramel said that was a very humbling moment for him, and one that still makes him emotional to this day. As a father of four himself, he couldn't help but think of his own children that day, and many other infants who were not as lucky.
But by acting quickly and calmly, Tramel was able to change a family's life forever.
"The teamwork that my guys put in and God put me there in that moment to just simply to help that family, it made all the difference in the world," he said. "All the bad days don't seem so tough when you draw inspiration from a day like that."
A few months ago, he stopped by the home to check in on the baby boy. A family member burst into tears, he explained, thanking Tramel for his lifesaving actions. They then started a video chat, and Tramel saw the baby boy standing and bouncing around his bed, full of life.
"I was in full tears. We have really rough days in this job and very rarely does it turn out as we hope or see in the movies."
Officer Braxton Tune
When officer Tune decided to pursue law enforcement, he knew wearing an officer's uniform would allow him to do good in his community, both on and off the clock.
Growing up, Tune said, he spent time with his uncle with special needs and other individuals with disabilities. When he was looking for organizations to get involved in after he joined the force, Special Olympics seemed like the perfect match.
"I’m a little selfish when it comes to it. There’s no better place to feel loved," Tune explained. "From the parents to guardians to whoever is involved, I've never been anywhere where I got so much love and to watch them with everybody else it’s nothing but love."
During his first year with the BPD, he volunteered for the Special Olympics Torch run and a Special Olympics bowling tournament.
Over the years, he has become passionate about service and began to also reach out to the HEARTS Foundation and Richardson Center to get involved in a positive way. Even when he was injured one year and couldn't wear his uniform, he wanted to be there for the special needs community and show them love and support. So he took on a new persona: Spider-Man.
That made quite an impression on children, he explained, that now they want Spider-Man to be at events, not officer Tune. Soon he'll have a custom Spider-Man suit equipped with a BPD badge.
He has even gotten his fellow officers involved in numerous fundraisers and events. Some of the events they participate include tip-a-cop, bowling competitions, Community Helper Days and A Night to Shine.
"The officers that come with me, they’re all volunteers. They’re not there for a check, it’s because it’s a good and right thing to do," Tune said.
Because of Tune's passion and efforts, BPD has received several awards from the Special Olympics of California for most runners for the torch run, most money raised throughout the year and most involved police department.
The awards and recognition are nice, but what's more important to Tune is raising awareness and building a relationship between the special needs community and law enforcement. His main priority is making sure individuals are comfortable and don't fear officers.
"I don't want them to ever shy away from us or be scared of us, especially if they’re in a bad situation," Tune explained. "If they see me, whether it's monthly, and they keep seeing me, I want them to feel comfortable. If they see other officers later, they’re not scared."