Today is School Days and Wild Wednesday: Free admission for children (preschool through sixth grade) from 9 a.m. to noon. For those with a voucher from Les Schwab Tires, admission is $6 from 3 to 9 p.m. today.
Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.
Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9 after 4 p.m., children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)
AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION
Scott McCreery, free concert at 8 p.m.: Breaking on the scene as the winner of the 10th season of “American Idol," the singer has continued to deliver straight-up meat-and-potatoes modern country. Put on your boots and get to the show.
OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS
Wednesday Pie Contest: 6 p.m., KC's Farmhouse
Hypnotist Tina Marie: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. at the Frontier Stage
Magic of Frank Thurston: 4:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Goode Time Stage
Stilt Circus: 3 to 7 p.m. in the Main Plaza
Prince Bernard: Sweet Caribbean sounds, 4 to 8 p.m. in the Main Plaza
The Alley Cats: 5, 8 and 9 p.m. on the Main Plaza Stage
Violin on Fire: 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. at the Main Plaza Stage
All Alaskan Racing Pigs: 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m. at KC Loop
Jack Spareribs: 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m. at KC Loop
Russel Brothers Circus: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m. in KC Loop
All Star Stunt Dog Challenge: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m. in KC Loop
Something Ridiculous: 4 p.m. at Main Plaza Stage; 6 p.m. at KC Lane Stage
Ada and Love Dancing Bakersfield: 6:30 p.m. at the KC Lane Stage
Recreacion Musical: 8:30 to 10:30 at the Villa Festiva Stage
Centre Stage Dance: 5:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Street Drum Corps: 5 p.m., Main Plaza
Jennifer y su Grupo Viruz: 5:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
Spotlight Dance: 5:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Shafter Big Band: 6 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
Left of Center: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
