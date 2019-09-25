scott mccreery

Country singer Scott McCreery will perform tonight at the Budweiser Pavilion as part of the Kern County Fair.

Today is School Days and Wild Wednesday: Free admission for children (preschool through sixth grade) from 9 a.m. to noon. For those with a voucher from Les Schwab Tires, admission is $6 from 3 to 9 p.m. today.

Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.

Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9 after 4 p.m., children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)

AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION

Scott McCreery, free concert at 8 p.m.: Breaking on the scene as the winner of the 10th season of “American Idol," the singer has continued to deliver straight-up meat-and-potatoes modern country. Put on your boots and get to the show.

OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS

Wednesday Pie Contest: 6 p.m., KC's Farmhouse

Hypnotist Tina Marie: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. at the Frontier Stage

Magic of Frank Thurston: 4:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Goode Time Stage

Stilt Circus: 3 to 7 p.m. in the Main Plaza

Prince Bernard: Sweet Caribbean sounds, 4 to 8 p.m. in the Main Plaza

The Alley Cats: 5, 8 and 9 p.m. on the Main Plaza Stage

Violin on Fire: 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. at the Main Plaza Stage

All Alaskan Racing Pigs: 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m. at KC Loop

Jack Spareribs: 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m. at KC Loop

Russel Brothers Circus: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m. in KC Loop

All Star Stunt Dog Challenge: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m. in KC Loop

Something Ridiculous: 4 p.m. at Main Plaza Stage; 6 p.m. at KC Lane Stage

Ada and Love Dancing Bakersfield: 6:30 p.m. at the KC Lane Stage

Recreacion Musical: 8:30 to 10:30 at the Villa Festiva Stage

Centre Stage Dance: 5:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Street Drum Corps: 5 p.m., Main Plaza

Jennifer y su Grupo Viruz: 5:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage

Spotlight Dance: 5:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Shafter Big Band: 6 p.m., Main Plaza Stage

Left of Center: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Frontier Stage

