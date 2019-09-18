Today is Opening Day: Gates open at 3 p.m.

Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.

Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9, children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)

AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION

Nelly, free concert at 8 p.m.: With temperatures in the 80s, it's not quite “Hot in Herre” but Grammy winner Nelly will bring the hits tonight. The bestselling rap artist will take you back to the mid-aughts when his album "Nellyville" was in heavy radio rotation.

OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS

Truxton Mile: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., Frontier Stage

Best Hot Wing Contest: 6 p.m., KC's Farmhouse

Mighty Mustangs Drill Team: 7 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Ada and Love Dancing Bakersfield: 6:30 p.m., KC Lane Stage

Hypnotist Tina Marie: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Frontier Stage

Magic of Frank Thurston: 4, 5 and 6 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Prince Bernard: Sweet Caribbean sounds, 4 to 8 p.m., Main Plaza

The Alley Cats: 5:30, 7, 8 and 9 p.m., Main Plaza Stage

Violin on Fire: 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., Main Plaza Stage

All Alaskan Racing Pigs: 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m., KC Loop

Something Ridiculous: 4:30 p.m., Main Plaza Stage; 7:30 p.m., KC Lane Stage

Stilt Circus: 3 to 7 p.m., Main Plaza

Jack Spareribs: 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m., KC Loop

Russel Brothers Circus: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop

All Star Stunt Dog Challenge: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop

Zapata Y Su Sonora Show: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage

Kupido: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage

