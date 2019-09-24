Today is School Days and Feed the Need: Free admission for children (preschool through sixth grade) from 9 a.m. to noon. From 3 to 9 p.m. receive one free admission with the donation of four or more nonexpired canned food items. (The effort is a partnership with the Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank.)
Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.
Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9 after 4 p.m., children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)
AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION
Francesca Battistelli, free concert at 8 p.m.: This powerhouse vocalist is ready to deliver for fans of her Christian music. “If We’re Honest,” this is one show you don’t want to miss.
OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS
Kayla's Favorite Cake Contest: 6 p.m., KC Farmhouse
Hypnotist Tina Marie: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. at the Frontier Stage
Magic of Frank Thurston: 4:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Goode Time Stage
Stilt Circus: 3 to 7 p.m. in the Main Plaza
Prince Bernard: Sweet Caribbean sounds, 4 to 8 p.m. in the Main Plaza
The Alley Cats: 5:30, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. on the Main Plaza Stage
Violin on Fire: 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. at the Main Plaza Stage
All Alaskan Racing Pigs: 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m. at KC Loop
Jack Spareribs: 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m. at KC Loop
Russel Brothers Circus: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m. in KC Loop
All Star Stunt Dog Challenge: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m. in KC Loop
Something Ridiculous: 4:30 p.m. at Main Plaza Stage; 6 p.m. at KC Lane Stage; 7 p.m. at Goode Time Stage
Street Drum Corps: 4, 5 and 7 p.m., Main Plaza
Los Takizz: 5:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
Scotty Crabtree: 5:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Left of Center: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Jennifer y su Grupo Viruz: 8:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
