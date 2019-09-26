Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.
Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9 after 4 p.m., children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)
AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION
Creedence Clearwater Revisited, free concert at 8 p.m.: Hey all your fortunate sons and daughters, head out for what’s likely your last chance to catch this band ever. The group, with Creedence’s original bassist Stu Cook and drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford, will call it quits later this year.
OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS
Extreme Rodeo: 7:30 p.m., Coors Grandstand Arena; admission $10-$15
Jason Aldean Tribute: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Potato Salad Contest: 6 p.m., KC's Farmhouse
Shane Bruce: 5 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Los Takizz: 5:30 p.m. Villa Festiva Stage
California Criptonite: 7 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Sugar Sugar Cabaret Troupe: 7:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Atrevido: 8:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
Hypnotist Tina Marie: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Magic of Frank Thurston: 4 and 6:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Stilt Circus: 3 to 7 p.m., Main Plaza
Prince Bernard: Sweet Caribbean sounds, 4 to 8 p.m., Main Plaza
The Alley Cats: 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
Violin on Fire: 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
All Alaskan Racing Pigs: 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m., KC Loop
Jack Spareribs: 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m., KC Loop
Russel Brothers Circus: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop
All Star Stunt Dog Challenge: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop
Something Ridiculous: 4 p.m. at Goode Time Stage; 5 p.m., Main Plaza Stage; 6 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Atrevido: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
