CC Revisited

Creedence Clearwater Revisited will perform tonight at the Budweiser Pavilion as part of the Kern County Fair.

 Photo by Jeff Dow

Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.

Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9 after 4 p.m., children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)

AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION

Creedence Clearwater Revisited, free concert at 8 p.m.: Hey all your fortunate sons and daughters, head out for what’s likely your last chance to catch this band ever. The group, with Creedence’s original bassist Stu Cook and drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford, will call it quits later this year.

OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS

Extreme Rodeo: 7:30 p.m., Coors Grandstand Arena; admission $10-$15

Jason Aldean Tribute: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Frontier Stage

Potato Salad Contest: 6 p.m., KC's Farmhouse

Shane Bruce: 5 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Los Takizz: 5:30 p.m. Villa Festiva Stage

California Criptonite: 7 p.m., KC Lane Stage

Sugar Sugar Cabaret Troupe: 7:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Atrevido: 8:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage

Hypnotist Tina Marie: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Frontier Stage

Magic of Frank Thurston: 4 and 6:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Stilt Circus: 3 to 7 p.m., Main Plaza

Prince Bernard: Sweet Caribbean sounds, 4 to 8 p.m., Main Plaza

The Alley Cats: 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m., Main Plaza Stage

Violin on Fire: 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m., Main Plaza Stage

All Alaskan Racing Pigs: 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m., KC Loop

Jack Spareribs: 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m., KC Loop

Russel Brothers Circus: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop

All Star Stunt Dog Challenge: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop

Something Ridiculous: 4 p.m. at Goode Time Stage; 5 p.m., Main Plaza Stage; 6 p.m., KC Lane Stage

Atrevido: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.