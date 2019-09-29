Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.
Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9 after 4 p.m., children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)
AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION
Fidel Rueda, free concert at 8 p.m.: The fair wraps up with a performance by this Sinaloa-born accordionist Fidel Rueda. No doubt it will be a Sunday funday.
OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS
Fiesta Del Charro Rodeo: 6 p.m., Coors Grandstand Arena; admission $10-$15
Chile Verde Contest: 2 p.m., KC's Farmhouse
Junior Cupcake Contest: 4 p.m., KC's Farmhouse
Hypnotist Tina Marie: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Magic of Frank Thurston: 1, 2 and 3 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Stilt Circus: 1 to 6 p.m., Main Plaza
Prince Bernard: Sweet Caribbean sounds, 2 to 7 p.m., Main Plaza
The Alley Cats: 5:30, 7, 8, 9 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
Violin on Fire: 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
All Alaskan Racing Pigs: 1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m., KC Loop
Jack Spareribs: 2:30, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., KC Loop
Russel Brothers Circus: 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop
All Star Stunt Dog Challenge: 2, 4 and 7 p.m., KC Loop
Something Ridiculous: 2 p.m. at Goode Time Stage; 3 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
Belinda's Allstar Dance & Gymnastics: 4:30 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
Mariachi San Marcos: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
Cardinals Cheer: 3 p.m., Frontier Stage
Midwest Spartans Cheer: 3:30 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Jammin' Island Hula: 4 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Eastern Sabers Cheer: 4:30 p.m.,, KC Lane Stage
AG Productions: 5:30 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Left of Center: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Spotlight Dance: 5:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Tatu Uma Polynesian Dance: 6:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Future Shock Productions: 7 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Rocio y su Sonora: 8:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
