Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.
Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9 after 4 p.m., children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)
AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION
Los Rieleros Del Norte, free concert at 8 p.m.: Get ready to dance to the sounds of this El Paso, Texas-based Norteño band. Enjoy hits such as “La Delgadina," “El Columpio” and “Te Quiero Mucho.”
OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS
Monster Truck Thunder: 6:30 p.m. Coors Grandstand; tickets $5-$10
Parade of Champions: 4:45 p.m., Sales Pavilion
Hypnotist Tina Marie: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Magic of Frank Thurston: 3 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Stilt Circus: 1 to 6 p.m., Main Plaza
Prince Bernard: Sweet Caribbean sounds, 2 to 7 p.m., Main Plaza
The Alley Cats: 5:30, 7, 8, 9 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
Violin on Fire: 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
Fresh Salsa Contest: 2 p.m., KC's Farmhouse
All Alaskan Racing Pigs: 1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m., KC Loop
Jack Spareribs: 2:30, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., KC Loop
Something Ridiculous: 2, 4:30 and 6 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
Belinda's Allstar Dance & Gymnastics: 5 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Mariachi San Marcos: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
Planet Dance: 1:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Aubriann Rivera: 2 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Ballet Folklorico Raices Latinas: 2 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Cre & Friends: 3 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
Grupo Folklorico Escuelas Unidas: 3 p.m., Frontier Stage
Lighten Your Load: 3 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Shane Bruce: 4 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Stockdale Guitar Club: 4 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Left of Center: 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Missteppers: 5:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Country As Can Be: 6 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Dylan Perez: 6 p.m., Goode Time Stage
An Evening of Bellydance: 7 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Banda la Nueva Era: 8:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
