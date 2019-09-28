Hours: Noon to 11 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.
Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9 after 4 p.m., children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)
AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION
Bell Biv Devoe, free concert at 8 p.m.: This show is “Poison” and the only antidote is dropping a beat. Expect the greatest hits from this multiplatinum trio, who performed earlier this summer with Bobby Brown at the Spectrum Amphitheatre.
OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS
PRCA Rodeo: 7:30 p.m., Coors Grandstand Arena; admission $10-$15
Ice Cream Contest: 2 p.m., KC's Farmhouse
Almost Homemade: 6 p.m., KC's Farmhouse
Kenny Chesney Tribute: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Hypnotist Tina Marie: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Magic of Frank Thurston: 1, 2 and 3 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Stilt Circus: 1 to 6 p.m., Main Plaza
Prince Bernard: Sweet Caribbean sounds, 2 to 7 p.m., Main Plaza
The Alley Cats: 6, 8, 9 and 10 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
Violin on Fire: 7:30, 8:30, 9:30 and 10:30 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
All Alaskan Racing Pigs: 1, 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m., KC Loop
Jack Spareribs: 2:30, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., KC Loop
Russel Brothers Circus: 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop
All Star Stunt Dog Challenge: 2, 4 and 7 p.m., KC Loop
Something Ridiculous: 3 p.m., Main Plaza Stage; 4 p.m., Goode Time Stage; 7:30 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Kupido: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
Genesis Duncan: 4:30 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
Experience Dance: 1:30 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Lighten Your Load: 2 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Stella Hills Glee Club: 2:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Drillettes Youth Group: 3 p.m., KC Lane Stage
McKinley Show Choir: 3 p.m., Frontier Stage
Ballet Folklorico Mi Tierra: 4:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Patsy's Oldies but Goodies: 5 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Country As Can Be: 5:30 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Los Chambelanes Del Ritmo: 5:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
Rank Rated & Tay Yung: 6 p.m., Goode Time Stage
D.A.T. Krew: 7 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Dynasty Dancers: 7 p.m., KC Lane Stage
