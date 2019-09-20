tracy byrd facebook

Country singer Tracy Byrd will perform Sept. 20 at the Budweiser Pavilion as part of the Kern County Fair.

 Courtesy of Tracy Byrd

Today is Senior Day: Free admission and parking for seniors 62 and older from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gates open to the general public at 3 p.m.

Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.

Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9 after 4 p.m., children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)

AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION

Tracy Byrd, free concert at 8 p.m.: It's "No Ordinary Man" who will take the stage tonight. The country crooner behind the "Watermelon Crawl" and “Holdin’ Heaven" continues his three-month string of shows that include a stop in Bakersfield.

OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS

Art & Sylvia: Noon, Main Plaza Stage

Patsy Sings the Oldies: 1 p.m., Main Plaza Stage

B Town Bang: 5 p.m., KC Lane Stage

Student Chopped Contest: 6 p.m., KC's Farmhouse

Morgan Roy: 5 p.m., Main Plaza Stage

Genesis Duncan: 5:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Mariachi San Marcos: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage

Bakersfield Field Aerial & Flow Artists: 6:30 p.m., KC Lane Stage

Centre Stage Dance: 6:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Garth Brooks Tribute: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Frontier Stage

Atrevido: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage

Blue Mountain Tribe: 9 p.m., KC Lane Stage

Hypnotist Tina Marie: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Frontier Stage

Magic of Frank Thurston: 3:30, 4:30 and 6 p.m., Goode Time Stage

Stilt Circus: 3 to 7 p.m., Main Plaza

Prince Bernard: Sweet Caribbean sounds, 4 to 8 p.m., Main Plaza

The Alley Cats: 6:30, 8 and 9 p.m., Main Plaza Stage

Violin on Fire: 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m., Main Plaza Stage

All Alaskan Racing Pigs: 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m., KC Loop

Jack Spareribs: 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m., KC Loop

Russel Brothers Circus: 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop

All Star Stunt Dog Challenge: 2, 4 and 7 p.m., KC Loop

Something Ridiculous: 4 p.m. at Main Plaza Stage; 7:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.