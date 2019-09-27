Hours: 3 to 11 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.
Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9 after 4 p.m., children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)
AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION
High Valley, free concert at 8 p.m.: Brothers Brad and Curtis Rempel are ready to show you how Canadians do country. (Spoiler: It’s full of wordplay and a mix of pop and country grit.) “I Be U Be” — we all better be there.
OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENT
PRCA Rodeo: 7:30 p.m., Coors Grandstand Arena; admission $10-$15
Student Chopped Contest: 6 p.m., KC's Farmhouse
Hypnotist Tina Marie: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Magic of Frank Thurston: 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Goode Time Stage
Stilt Circus: 3 to 7 p.m., Main Plaza
Prince Bernard: Sweet Caribbean sounds, 4 to 8 p.m., Main Plaza
The Alley Cats: 5:30, 7:30, 8, 9 and 10 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
Violin on Fire: 6:30, 8, 9:30 and 10:30 p.m., Main Plaza Stage
All Alaskan Racing Pigs: 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m., KC Loop
Jack Spareribs: 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m., KC Loop
Russel Brothers Circus: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop
All Star Stunt Dog Challenge: 4, 6:30 and 8 p.m., KC Loop
Something Ridiculous: 6 p.m., Main Plaza Stage; 7 p.m., Goode Time Stage; 8:30 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Zapata Y Su Sonora Show: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
Mariachi San Marcos: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
Downtown Dance Arts Center: 4 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Mexica Aztec Dance: 4:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Dancers Turnout Academy: 5:30 p.m., KC Lane Stage
George Strait Tribute: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Frontier Stage
Thorner Academy: 7 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Zapata Y Su Sonora Show: 8:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
Hologram Empire: 9 p.m., KC Lane Stage
Last Call: 9 p.m., KC Lane Stage
