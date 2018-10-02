The Kern County Fair saw a slight decrease in attendance compared with last year.
A total of 416,625 people marched through the gates this year, down by more than 7 percent when compared with 2017’s 448,033.
This year's attendance returned the fair to 2016 levels.
The 2016 fair was the 100th anniversary of the event, and attracted then-record-setting crowds.
Despite the downturn, not all the numbers from the fair were worse than last year’s. Below are some statistics about the fair, provided by the Kern County Fair.
