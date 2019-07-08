Local nonprofit launches quake relief fund

Kern Community Foundation has set up a fund to gather donations for people harmed by last week's earthquakes near Ridgecrest.

The Bakersfield-based nonprofit said it has established the Kern County Earthquake Disaster Relief Fund "to address the community's recovery needs in the aftermath of recent earthquake activity."

Donations can be made online at www.kernfoundation.org. Visitors interested in contributing should click on the "Give Now" link at the top right corner of the website, then select the Kern County Earthquake Disaster Relief Fund option.

Contributions can also be handled by phone if the donor uses a major credit card. Just call 661-325-5346 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Another option is to mail or drop off a check. The check should be made out to Kern County Foundation, and mailed or delivered to 3300 Truxtun Ave., Suite 220, Bakersfield, CA 93301.

For information, call the nonprofit's main number, 661-325-5346, or write an email to info@kernfoundation.org.