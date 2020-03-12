The Western Athletic Conference has announced the cancellation of the conference's basketball tournaments this week in Las Vegas.
The conference has also announced that all of its spring conference competitions will be suspended until further notice.
The response follows other sports leagues and athletic events throughout the country have been altered or put on hold all together due to recent concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus.
The WAC statement announced that NCAA Tournament bids would be awarded to the league's regular season champions. New Mexico State earns the bid on the men's side while Missouri-Kansas City earns the women's bid.
An email sent to media stated that WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd would deliver a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to offer further details on the cancellation.
The Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team was scheduled to tip off today at 9:30 a.m. in its opening round game while the men's team was going to follow at noon.
Here is the statement issued by the WAC:
The Western Athletic Conference has announced the cancellation of the Hercules Tires WAC Basketball Tournaments presented by TicketSmarter. This decision has been made based upon new information, including the recommendation of the NCAA's COVID-19 advisory panel. Per the WAC Codebook, the conference's automatic qualifiers to the 2020 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments will be the regular season champions, which are New Mexico State University for the men and University of Missouri-Kansas City for the women. Further decisions regarding remaining WAC Championship events will be made at a later time.
Bakersfield College limiting attendance
Bakersfield College will not allow fans to attend its athletic events "until further notice."
The school will allow limited attendance to athletes, coaches and officials. The CCCAA is expected to address the situation at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
