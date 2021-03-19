The United Against COVID-19 Coalition is partnering with the state to host local vaccination clinics specifically targeting agricultural workers.
They will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the David Head Center, 10300 San Diego St. in Lamont and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Mercado Latino, 1999 Edison Highway in Bakersfield.
Agricultural workers can register for the vaccination by calling 383-2588. Registration is encouraged because supply is limited. Those who want to volunteer are asked to call 567-4487.