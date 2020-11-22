The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 203 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday morning, but no new deaths.
That brings Kern's total cases to 38,519 since the pandemic began. There have been 445 deaths.
The health department reports 18,139 people have recovered from the illness, and 10,722 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 4,543 people up to age 17; 23,803 people ages 18 to 49; 6,863 people ages 50 to 64; 3,302 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 109 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 20 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the number of new cases and zero new deaths reported Sunday morning after Public Health said it had a data glitch, and for a brief period — when this story was written — incorrect data had been displayed on the county's dashboard.