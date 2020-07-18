The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 495 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning. Also Saturday, the county was "flagged" by the state for not meeting metrics regarding cases.
That brings the total case count in Kern to 7,738 since the first was announced March 13. A total of 4,719 of those individuals have recovered from the virus while 2,729 are isolating at home, the county reports.
The number of deaths remains at 105.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 851 people up to age 17; 4,638 people ages 18 to 49; 1,439 people ages 50-64; 800 people ages 65 and older.
According to state data, there are 245 COVID-19 patients being treated in Kern County hospitals, 68 of which are reportedly in intensive care. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson explained that on Saturday, Kern was "flagged" by the state for not meeting metrics. If that happens for three consecutive days, then Kern would go on the governor's watchlist on the fourth day.
Then, she said, if Kern was on the state monitoring list for three days, new restrictions set out by Gov. Gavin Newsom would apply to Kern.
Corson emphasized this is how the county understands the guidance at this time, but it could change.
Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, in an interview published Friday pushed back on President Trump's claim that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are "harmless," saying that it is "obviously not" the case. “I’m trying to figure out where the president got that number," Fauci told The Financial Times. "What I think happened is that someone told him that the general mortality is about 1 percent. And he interpreted, therefore, that 99 percent is not a problem, when that’s obviously not the case." Trump earlier this month said that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are "totally harmless," a claim not backed by evidence. Previous estimates from experts have said about 80 percent of coronavirus cases do not require hospitalization and 20 percent do, though there remains uncertainty about how many cases are going undetected. Overnight Health Care: White House blocks CDC director from
The mortality rate isn't even .5% opossum. It's just below .02%. I don't trust Fauci, especially when he was recorded saying in 2014 or 2015 the next administration WILL have to deal with a major outbreak. He didn't say "possibly" or "maybe", he said WILL. What did he know then that he's not telling us now? Don't fret. all this nonsense will go away after the election.
LOL, I think you need another class in statistics. You trust trump with a proven track record of lying but not Fauci. I believe your judgement is as bad as your statistical analysis.
Fauci is world renowned has served six Presidents. Believe him. 70% of America is smart. They do.
