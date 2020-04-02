Two local Albertsons store employees have tested positive for coronavirus, according to company spokeswoman Melissa Hill.
Hill said that employees at Bakersfield locations on White Lane and Panama Lane have confirmed cases of COVID-19. She said each are receiving medical care and that the company could recommend other store workers to self-quarantine due to exposure.
Hill said the two employees have not worked at their respective stores since March 23. Each store has remained open and has gone through multiple cycles of enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting, Hill said.
