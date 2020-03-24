U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott appointed a COVID-19 fraud coordinator this week to lead investigations into several fraud schemes that are exploiting the coronavirus public health emergency.
Some of the variety of scams Scott shared in regards to COVID-19 are:
- Testing scams: Scammers are selling fake at-home test kits or going door-to-door performing fake tests for money.
- Treatment scams: Scammers are offering to sell fake cures, vaccines, and medical advice on unproven treatments.
- Supply scams: Scammers are creating fake shops, websites, social media accounts and email addresses in an attempt to sell medical supplies currently in high demand, like surgical masks. When consumers attempt to purchase supplies, fraudsters pocket the money.
- Provider scams: Scammers are contacting people by phone and email, pretending to be doctors and hospitals that have treated a friend or family member for COVID-19 and demanding payment.
- Charity scams: Scammers are soliciting donations for individuals, groups, and areas impacted by coronavirus.
- Phishing scams: Scammers posing as health officials, including the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are sending phishing emails intended to trick recipients into downloading malware or providing personal identification and financial information.
- App scams: Scammers are creating and manipulating mobile apps intended to track the spread of COVID-19. The apps insert malware that compromise users’ devices and personal information.
- Investment scams: Scammers are offering online promotions on social media, claiming the products or services of publicly traded companies can prevent, detect, or cure COVID-19, and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase in value.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office shared precautionary scam-protection measures:
- Verify the identity of any company, charity or person that contacts you regarding COVID-19.
- Check websites and email addresses offering information, products, or services related to COVID-19. Know that scammers often use url addresses that slightly differ from entities they are impersonating.
- Be cautious of emails offering information, supplies or treatment for COVID-19, or those requesting your personal information for medical purposes.
- Do not click on links or open email attachments from unknown or unverified sources. Doing so could download a virus onto your computer or device.
- Make sure your computer’s anti-malware and anti-virus software is operating and up to date.
- Ignore offers for a COVID-19 vaccine, cure, or treatment. Remember, if there is a medical breakthrough, you won’t hear about it for the first time through an email, online ad, or unsolicited sales pitch.
- Check online reviews of any company offering COVID-19 products or supplies.
- Research charities or crowdfunding sites soliciting donations for COVID-19 before giving. For online resources on donating wisely, visit the Federal Trade Commission website.
- Be wary of businesses, charities or people requesting payments or donations in cash, by wire transfer, gift card, or through the mail.
- Be cautious of “investment opportunities” tied to COVID-19.
Fraud victims are encouraged to contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or by email at disaster@leo.gov. Report it to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov
For cyber-scams, submit complaints through https://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx.
