The Lightning in a Bottle music and culture festival is still a go even as concerns over the new coronavirus persist.
A Kern County spokeswoman told The Californian on Friday and reiterated to other media Tuesday that The Do Lab, which operates the festival, had no plans to cancel the event, nor did the California Department of Public Health recommend canceling public events.
The festival could bring around 25,000 people to the Buena Vista Recreational Area over Memorial Day weekend this year.
Several other large festivals have announced cancellations or postponements due to concerns over the virus. The city of Austin canceled the popular South By Southwest festival last week. The festival was scheduled to begin on Friday, but was called off over concerns the large gathering of people could help spread the virus.
(2) comments
This is a horrible idea. I am shocked the County would be so reckless about public safety
Great idea. Two things the virus loves moist, unsanitary and irresponsible people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.