A small 20-student elementary school in Ridgecrest reopened Tuesday after its waiver to hold onsite instruction was approved despite Kern County being on a state watchlist for having a high number of COVID-19 cases.
Heritage Montessori posted on its Facebook page that the school opened earlier this week. It is one of 113 schools in the state approved to reopen through the waiver process and the first school in any Central Valley county to do so.
The approval process is made by the county public health officer in consultation with state health officials.
The California Department of Public Health announced earlier this month a series of detailed measures schools must meet in order to be allowed to hold in-person classes on campus. If approved, those schools would be exempted from an order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom that mandates schools do remote learning only for now in Kern and about 30 other counties hard-hit by the virus.
The state guidance on waivers says that schools in counties with 14-day case rates of more than 200 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents shouldn't be considered to reopen.
Kern County had 222 cases per 100,000 residents as of Wednesday, according to a state website that monitors counties progress on the virus.
The waiver is only available to elementary schools whose students typically struggle more than those in older grades with learning from home.
All other schools may open once Kern County is off the state watchlist for 14 days, Constantine said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.