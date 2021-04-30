Rite Aid announced Friday it has expanded COVID-19 vaccinations to all its locations, including in California.
While the pharmacy is encouraging people to make appointments to reduce wait times and guarantee availability, it is also accepting walk-ins to help customers who don't have internet access for scheduling or need more flexibility, according to a Rite Aid news release.
"The availability of vaccines in every Rite Aid location is a major milestone in our ongoing effort to fight COVID-19. We've been on the front lines since the beginning of the pandemic, working across our store footprint to bring testing and vaccines directly to local communities," said Jim Peters, chief operating officer, said in a statement.
Rite Aid has Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. You can schedule an appointment at RiteAid.com/covid-19.