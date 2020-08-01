A video released Saturday by Rep. Kevin McCarthy reminds the public that a free coronavirus surge testing site has been set up at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
The congressman explains that surge testing provides temporary federal support to places that have seen recent spikes in cases.
"Free testing for all helps us get an accurate picture of the current spread of the virus," he said. "This surge testing is important — it gives us the opportunity to have a greater capacity to ensure that our family, friends, and neighbors are healthy and strong. I encourage you to get a test."
You can sign up for a test on his Facebook page @RepKevinMcCarthy.
The small and silly men and women who support Trump in the Senate and Congress are now going to feel the wrath of America. The Republican Party is going to be reduced to a smoldering ash heap.
