The Kern County Public Heath Services Department reported 304 new cases of coronavirus Sunday morning.
That brings the total confirmed cases to 26,580 since mid-March, when cases began showing up in the county. The number of deaths remains at 204.
The county says 8,400 people have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,034 people up to age 17; 16,606 people ages 18 to 49; 4,687 people ages 50-64; 2,214 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 172 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 75 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
(2) comments
We'd be open right now like Europe, China, New Zealand, Singapore, and on and on if it wasn't for the lack of a National strategy implemented by the Trump Administration. His callous disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic and bad example of ignoring and denying it has put us back to square one. More importantly, 100,000 or more people needlessly died say the epidemiologists, and Trump is drowning in their blood. Can't get a haircut? Too bad. Blame Trump. You've got bigger problems than bad hair. You just might end up with a ventilator tune down your throat.
You might want to recheck the status of your Kiwi friends.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.