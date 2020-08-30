The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 125 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths, Sunday morning.
Kern's totals now stand at 29,240 cases and 286 deaths since reporting began in mid-March.
The county says 11,691 people have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,350 people up to age 17; 18,191 people ages 18 to 49; 5,195 people ages 50-64; 2,461 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 130 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 49 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
