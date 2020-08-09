The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 957 new cases of coronavirus Sunday morning.
That brings the total number of cases to 23,593 since cases began appearing in mid-March, according to county data.
No new deaths were reported Sunday; the number of deaths remains at 171.
The county reports that 7,171 people have recovered from their illness.
The state says 219 people are hospitalized in Kern, with 74 of those patients in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Saturday.
(2) comments
could someone calculate the number of deaths and disability when 1000 humans get the Covid 4 me
Deaths are easy, in Kern County the death rate is .7% (less than 1%). disability is questionable. What is factual (not that your are interested in facts) the majority of individuals (99%) who die or have "disabilities" from COVID 19 are made up of 6% of the population. They are over 55 and have preexisting (comorbidity) conditions.
