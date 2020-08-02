Kern County Public Health Services reported 663 new coronavirus cases Sunday morning, but no new deaths.
That brings the total since the pandemic reached Kern to 20,555 confirmed cases, and the previously reported 144 deaths, the county's data show.
A total of 5,733 people are said to have recovered from their illness.
The California Department of Public Health reports that 239 people are hospitalized in Kern County, with 75 patients in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated by the state on Friday.
