The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported five new coronavirus deaths and 334 new confirmed cases Saturday morning.
That brings Kern's total deaths since the pandemic began to 445. There have been 38,316 cases.
The health department reports 18,071 people have recovered from the illness, and 10,471 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 4,523 people up to age 17; 26,673 people ages 18 to 49; 6,835 people ages 50 to 64; 3,279 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 101 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 22 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.