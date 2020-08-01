The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced four more coronavirus deaths and 547 more cases Saturday morning.
That brings the total since the pandemic made its way to Kern to 144 deaths and 19,892 cases, according to county data.
Public Health reports that 5,716 residents have recovered from the illness.
The California Department of Public Health reports that 230 people with coronavirus are in Kern hospitals, with 76 of those in intensive care units.
