Kern County Public Health Services reported 378 new cases of coronavirus Saturday morning.
That brings the total number of cases to 26,276 since the first cases were reported in Kern County in mid-March. The total number of deaths remains at 204.
A total of 8,385 people are said to have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 2,986 people up to age 17; 16,439 people ages 18 to 49; 4,620 people ages 50-64; 2,192 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 172 people are hospitalized in Kern County, with 78 patients in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
