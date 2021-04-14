Kern County Public Health Services reported 157 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, and no new deaths.
That means the county's count of cases since the pandemic began stands at 107,591, and there have been 1,306 deaths.
Public Health reports that 38,331 people have recovered from the illness, and 65,808 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,016 up to age 17; 64,923 ages 18 to 49; 19,591 people ages 50 to 64; and 9,986 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 36 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 12 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Tuesday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine in Kern County.