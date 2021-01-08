Show your support

To honor those who care for the sick during the COVID-19 pandemic, the community is being asked to show support by:

Displaying white lights on homes and buildings

Hanging white bows on trees, light poles, homes, cars

Wearing a white ribbon lapel pin

Sharing messages of gratitude on social media

Sending cards, letters and posters to local hospitals

Adventist Health Bakersfield is requesting children color a thank you message for its health care workers. A coloring page featuring Pip the Penguin, Adventist Health's mascot, can be found on the hospital's Facebook page and shared on social media by tagging Adventist Health Bakersfield, or mailed to:

Adventist Health Bakersfield

Attn: Pip Coloring Pages

Administration Office (Attn: Crystal Diaz)

P.O. Box 2615

Bakersfield, CA 93301