The governor's latest stay-at-home order, meant to crack down on the rapid increase of coronavirus cases, will take effect in Kern County at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Kern County Public Health Services said Saturday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom's regional stay-at-home order takes effect at 12:59 p.m. Saturday and applies to Kern 24 hours later.
It was triggered when the state reported Friday night that the San Joaquin Valley region's intensive care unit capacity fell below 15 percent. Newsom's order applies to regions with less than 15 percent ICU capacity, and Kern is part of that region.
The order will remain in effect for at least three weeks.
The new order divides the state into five regions and uses ICU capacity as the trigger for closures. Newsom also says people may not congregate with anyone outside their household and must always wear masks when they go outside.
As of Friday night, ICU capacity in the San Joaquin Valley region was at 14.1 percent, the state said. The 11-county Southern California region had only 13.1 percent of its ICU beds available.
The other three regions — Greater Sacramento, Northern California and San Francisco Bay Area — were all around 21 percent.
But health officers in five of the Bay Area's 11 counties didn’t wait. On Friday, they adopted the state's stay-at-home order. The changes begin to take effect Sunday night in San Francisco, Santa Clara, Marin, Alameda and Contra Costa counties, as well as the city of Berkeley.