Changes required by the regional stay-at-home order

The following sectors must close

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds

Indoor recreational facilities

Hair salons and barbershops

Personal care services

Museums, zoos and aquariums

Movie theaters

Wineries

Bars, breweries and distilleries

Family entertainment centers

Cardrooms and satellite wagering

Limited services

Live audience sports

Amusement parks

These industries must change in the following manner

Outside recreational facilities - No overnight stays at campgrounds, and no food, drink or alcohol sales.

Retail and shopping centers - 20 percent capacity limit, with no eating or drinking inside. Special hours should be instituted for seniors and those with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Hotels and lodgings - Allowed open for critical infrastructure support only

Restaurants - Pickup and delivery only

Offices - Remote work only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote work is not possible

Places of worship - outdoor services only

Entertainment production (including professional sports) - No live audience. Bubble environments are highly encouraged.

Additional rules

The health order goes into effect at 12:59 p.m. Saturday. Once a region is below 15 percent ICU capacity, all counties will have 24 hours to implement the new stay-at-home order.

A region can leave the stay-at-home order after three weeks if the ICU capacity for the region is projected to be at or above 15 percent for the next four weeks.

During this time, no hotel or lodging entity can accept or honor out-of-state reservations for non-essential travel unless the period of stay covers a quarantine period.