Kern County's COVID-19 cases increased by nine overnight, according to Kern County Public Health Services Department data updated Wednesday morning, which for the first time included age ranges.
The total number of cases in Kern County is now 110, including three cases in non-residents who were in the county when diagnosed. The highest number of cases are in the 18- to 49-age group and there were two cases in children 17 and under, according to the data.
Of the 107 residents diagnosed with the virus:
- 51 are between ages 18 and 49
- 33 are between ages 50 to 64
- 21 are in people 65 and over
- 2 are in children 17 and under
