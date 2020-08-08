The city of Bakersfield has now approved 25 businesses — 21 food services and four others — for COVID-19 special event permits. Another 22 are in progress.
The permit, which takes about five business days for approval, lets businesses temporarily operate outside to meet the state's COVID-19 guidelines, according to the city's weekly general information memo.
The permits can be issued for public sidewalks and streets downtown, or private parking lots in other parts of the city. They are valid as long as the city's emergency declaration is in effect.
Call the city at 326-3762 or 326-3753 for help with permits.
