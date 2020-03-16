Bakersfield College has moved the majority of its course curriculum online in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release issued by the school Monday.
BC began transitioning educational services March 2 to an online environment, the release stated. It added most courses have moved fully to online since and that starting Monday student support services are being offered primarily online as well.
In the news release, BC President Sonya Christian said the school has been monitoring the spread of coronavirus since January and began putting plans in place to maximize educational continuity and operations for students.
“We have been taking a proactive, whole-college approach to implement the necessary changes, and will continue to do so as the situation evolves,” Christian said. “I am proud of and appreciate all the work of our faculty, staff, and students in rising to the challenges we face.”
