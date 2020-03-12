As various sporting events, gatherings and travel are canceled due to the coronavirus — now classified as a pandemic — local districts are beginning to change course when it comes to events and trips of their own.
Kern County Public Health Services Department spokeswoman Michelle Corson said Thursday there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kern County. The California Department of Public Health reports 198 cases and four deaths in the state.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced new state guidelines, recommending the cancellation of gatherings of 250 or more people across the entire state, such as concerts, conferences or sporting events. The measure is in effect at least through the end of March.
There are no recommendations for school closures in Kern County at this time due to the coronavirus, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced Thursday.
However, county districts and programs operated by KCSOS have been advised to:
• Suspend all non-essential out-of-county travel effective immediately through the end of March or until further notice
• Suspend all out-of-county athletic competitions and other performances through the end of March or until further notice
• Cancel or postpone all out-of-county and local student field trips through the end of March or until further notice
• Cancel or postpone any large, district-sponsored gatherings with more than 250 people through the end of March or until further notice
• Consider options for social distancing efforts within the traditional school setting with special consideration being applied to high-risk individuals (the elderly, people with compromised immune systems, and people with serious chronic medical issues such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease).
Robert Meszaros, KCSOS director of communications, said the entity has been in almost daily conversations with local districts and following Public Health guidelines on appropriate action.
"I think collectively we made the decision as an educational community that we want to be responsive to the suggestions," he said. "I’m thankful there’s no confirmed cases (in Kern County), but I don’t think it’s realistic to assume it’ll be like that forever."
Several districts have already acted by canceling field trips, concerts and other events.
Bakersfield City School District parent Jennifer Burger said she and her son were ready to go the Griffith Observatory and Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles for a Bessie Owens Intermediate field trip Thursday. As they pulled away from the school, they found themselves back in the parking lot moments later.
"The bus took off and it turned right and right again and right again. ... I realized we went in a circle," she said. "The bus pulled up, we waited and later teachers got off the bus."
Principal Brandon Johnson made his way on the bus to announce the trip was canceled, saying it wasn't his or Superintendent Doc Ervin's decision, but a state of California decision, she recalled.
Other events that have been canceled include the Leaders in Life conference which would have brought together more than 1,000 Kern County students Thursday, a band concert at Rosedale Middle School and cooking competition held by the Kern High School District.
Rosedale Union School District in a Facebook post suggested it might stagger activities such as lunch or recess and add distance between where individuals sit or stand around tables or desks in an effort to utilize social distancing standards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.