Kern County's COVID-19 cases increased by 28 on Wednesday, according to Kern County Public Health Services Department. The total number of cases in Kern County is now 129, including three cases in non-residents who were in the county when diagnosed.
More than half of the county's total cases were reported in the past three days. However, testing has also increased. As of Wednesday more than 3,600 tests had been done compared to approximately 1,500 tests one week ago.
For the first time Wednesday, the county began to provide age-range data about local cases. The highest number of cases are in the 18- to 49-age group and two cases were reported in children 17 and under, according to the data.
Of the 126 cases among residents of Kern:
- 59 are between ages 18 and 49
- 41 are between ages 50 to 64
- 24 are in people 65 and over
- 2 are in children 17 and under
More than 3,500 tests have been done countywide as of Wednesday afternoon; 1,396 are awaiting results and 2,115 were negative. One death was announced last week.
(12) comments
"15 cases and in a few days it will be zero" , lies...lie and lie and lie...what happens when you lie? Negative GDP, Recession, Stock market crash, Record Unemployment Claims....Vote for a clown, get a circus
Culture
Ina Garten’s Quarantine Playbook
In an inordinately stressful moment, the Barefoot Contessa’s Instagram page has become one of the most soothing and wholesome places on the internet.
Sophie Gilbert
12:10 PM ET
Over the past two weeks, since much of America went into lockdown mode, one of the most comforting and wholesome places to be on the internet has been Garten’s Instagram account. While other public figures have struggled to tune their quarantine output to the national mood, Garten has always had an uncanny empathy for how people are doing, and how the emotional resonance of food might be able to help. “There is something,” Choire Sicha wrote in his seminal 2015 Eater profile of the author and cooking-show star, “that Ina Garten knows about what we want, or who we want to be, or how we want to feel.” Right now, among those lucky enough to be safely confined with fullish pantries, feelings range from scared to lonely to totally perplexed by lentils, and Garten, of course, is here to help.
Ok. So very very few- waaaaaay less than a tenth of a percent have been tested. So these numbers mean NOTHING. They are just proof that yer hillbilly leaders think u are stupid enuff to believe them—and obviously they are correct. Lol.
U Bozo’s can’t even do math!
Can u add how many overflow dead bodies are required to get govmnt to send 85. Yes 85 refrigerated dump trucks to NY to serve as morgues? Huh? And then they move & dispose No time for funeral gatherings. Uncle Tommy is a frozen slab.
Yet Bako trumpets we are ready! Yeah. You are ready to bury ten thousand minimum. Why so many? Sheer KC ignorance. I saw a CHP officer have a party on front lawn. No social distancing. Just sheer arrogance topped only by ignorance. How many infections traced to that brilliant group of dummies? Many.
But u see it played out throughout this ignorant town. Where are the responsible folks? INSIDE you dummies. Slow the spread n flatten the curve. Or keep the murders going.
Duh. That means
Settle down snowflake- you're going to give yourself a heart attack thinking like that.
And 10K dead here? Yeah, don't think so, but hey, you're "Mrknowitall", so being the all omniscient one you are, maybe you'll be right... LOL
Trump supporters out in full force at Meadows Field Airport, surrounding neighborhoods
By QUINN WILSON qwilson@bakersfield.com Feb 19, 2020....Tick tock
"Out of an abundance of caution from the Coronavirus outbreak, the President has decided to cancel his upcoming events in Colorado and Nevada," said White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham in a statement. Neeweek...By Aila Slisco On 3/11/20 at 10:25 PM EDT .....by then he had seeded all of Trumpville
#CutAndPasteLoser
Of course! They think they're immune. Out doing stupid stuff.
I know! Let's say that impeachment kept us distracted from paying attention to the virus! All of our credulous Fox watching Boomer Rubes will fall for that excuse. Brilliant!
LOL! Do you ever go back and read what you've written? Hehe...
Forget her IV. She can't help herself, or add anything constructive.
Who is trying to run for president from the democratic party again ?? Since the virus, most of the country has forgot.
It's OK, Joe's forgotten by now as well...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.