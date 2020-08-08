The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 11 new coronavirus deaths and 617 new cases Saturday morning.
That brings Kern's totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 171 deaths and 22,636 cases.
The county reports that 7,122 people have recovered from their illness.
This past week, the state acknowledged problems with its database system, which it said late Friday were resolved. Kern officials said that led to recent lower case count numbers being reported in individual counties. It was unclear how quickly the reporting would catch up.
Meanwhile, the state says 217 people are hospitalized in Kern, and 72 people are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.